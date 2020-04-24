Ambush near Congo’s Virunga park kills 12 rangers, 5 others

An ambush near the renowned Virunga Park in eastern Congo has killed 12 rangers who helped guard some of the world’s last remaining mountain gorillas in the wild, authorities said Friday

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ambush near Congo’s Virunga park kills 12 rangers, 5 others

An ambush near the renowned Virunga Park in eastern Congo has killed 12 rangers who helped guard some of the world’s last remaining mountain gorillas in the wild, authorities said Friday