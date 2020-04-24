Ambush near Congo’s Virunga park kills 12 rangers, 5 others


An ambush near the renowned Virunga Park in eastern Congo has killed 12 rangers who helped guard some of the world’s last remaining mountain gorillas in the wild, authorities said Friday



