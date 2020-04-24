Beechwood Golf Course to reopen May 1 with added safety measures

Beechwood Golf Course is set to reopen May 1, according to City of La Porte Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

Despite golf courses having the ability to remain open under Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, Schreiber said Beechwood closed April 4 out of an abundance of caution. He said as the weather warms up and the state’s economy gradually begins to reopen, golfers have the all-clear to head to the course as long as they take the necessary safety precautions.

“During the stay-at-home order, we needed to prioritize the community’s health, and the health of our employees,” Schreiber said. “We now see the opportunity to open Beechwood as an option for exercise, using the proper precautions, and are excited to see golf return to one of the area’s premier courses.”

According to Schreiber, several new safety protocols have been put in place to help golfers stay safe and prevent the spread of the virus:

Only one person per cart will be allowed. Carts will be disinfected after every use;

No trap rakes or ball washers;

Golfers should not touch flagsticks. Foam inserts will be in the cups;

Food and beverage will be takeout only; and

All golfers should allow 6 feet between themselves and others.

The Beechwood staff will monitor the course and those seen violating these protocols will be asked to leave.

Kyle Cashmer, the Beechwood Pro, has already forged plans to safely offer leagues for this season, beginning the week of May 4. Any golfer interested in playing in a league can contact Beechwood at 219-362-2651.

For more information, contact Schreiber at 219-326-9600 or [email protected].