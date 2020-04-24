Dutch government pledges $2.16-4.32 billion to save KLM

The Dutch finance minister says his government will provide 2-4 billion euros ($2.16-4.32 billion) to help flag carrier KLM survive the devastating impact on its operations of the coronavirus crisis

Dutch government pledges $2.16-4.32 billion to save KLM

