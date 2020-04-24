Lebanon PM blames currency crash on Central Bank governor


Posted on: April 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Lebanon’s prime minister says the country’s Central Bank governor is responsible for the naion’s currency crash against the dollar, calling on the official to explain his “opaque” policies to the public



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Lebanon PM blames currency crash on Central Bank governor


Posted on: April 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Lebanon’s prime minister says the country’s Central Bank governor is responsible for the naion’s currency crash against the dollar, calling on the official to explain his “opaque” policies to the public



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.