Pandemic leads to surge in animal adoptions, fostering


Posted on: April 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Problems with supply and demand during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to shortages not only of items such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper, but in many places, also in pets available for adoption



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Pandemic leads to surge in animal adoptions, fostering


Posted on: April 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Problems with supply and demand during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to shortages not only of items such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper, but in many places, also in pets available for adoption



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.