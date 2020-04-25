Details Of Michigan City High School Virtual Graduation Released



Michigan City High School has determined that an in-person ceremony with 360+ graduates (and thousands of guests) is not possible, regardless of the venue or the date. As a result, MCHS is planning a virtual graduation ceremony, followed by a “drive-through” pick up of your diploma. The virtual ceremony will take place at the time and date originally scheduled for graduation: Sunday, June 7 at 12:00 noon. This virtual celebration will be broadcast live on their website, Facebook, YouTube, and Channel 98. (It will be also available online for viewing later.) This ceremony will be starring the students in their cap and gowns, noting their honors, and featuring speeches from the Class of 2020 President and Student Council President. Following the ceremony, MCHS will ask you and your family (one car per graduate) to drive to MCHS to receive your diploma and other awards that afternoon. Additional details will be shared regarding the time of the “drive-through diploma” pick-up as soon as MCHS has logistics finalized. Throughout the coming weeks, MCHS will honor graduates in other ways, too. Michigan City High School’s final day of eLearning is May 13th.All eLearning assignments are due by May 20th and teachers and counselors are available to help students through May 27th.