Statement from Josh Trenary, executive director of Indiana Pork, following the announcement of the upcoming temporary shutdown of Indiana Packers Corporation



“Today (April 24, 2020) Indiana Packers Corporation in Delphi announced a temporary shutdown of their pork processing facilities. This voluntary shutdown, combined with the voluntary shutdown of the Tyson Foods plant in Logansport, is a severe blow to pig farmers who may not have any other place to market their hogs.” “Indiana Pork recognizes the need for these plants to take special precautions to ensure worker safety. In the long run, if that’s what it takes to make sure plant employees are safe and plants can continue to operate then it’s all worth it. In the meantime though, these temporary shutdowns and other plant labor issues across the country are causing even more of a backup of pigs on farms. Severe backups can cause animal welfare issues that farmers may have to take drastic measures to resolve.” “Indiana farmers want access to markets and to continue to provide quality pork to consumers, but they need adequate packing capacity to do it. The decision to temporarily close Indiana Packers is a major detriment to pork farmers, especially in light of all other previous closures across the country. Worker safety must come first, and we know that that local and state health officials and Indiana Packers management are working quickly to get this important part of our pork industry up and running as soon as possible.”

###

Indiana Pork is a not-for-profit association representing Indiana’s 3,000 family pork farmers through the pork checkoff program. Learn more at www.indianapork.com.