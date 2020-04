Stoop show: Brooklyn accordionist entertains neighbors

Paul Stein felt useless — stuck in his Brooklyn brownstone apartment, watching his neighbors suffer deprivations as COVID-19 swept the city

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Stoop show: Brooklyn accordionist entertains neighbors

Paul Stein felt useless — stuck in his Brooklyn brownstone apartment, watching his neighbors suffer deprivations as COVID-19 swept the city