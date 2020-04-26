Police: 1 officer dies, 2nd wounded in Louisiana shooting

Police say a shooting in the Louisiana capital of Baton Rouge has left a police officer dead and a second officer wounded and fighting for his life

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: 1 officer dies, 2nd wounded in Louisiana shooting

Police say a shooting in the Louisiana capital of Baton Rouge has left a police officer dead and a second officer wounded and fighting for his life