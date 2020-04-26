Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea


April 26th, 2020

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told his Southeast Asian counterparts that China is taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to push its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea



