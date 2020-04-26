Saudi coalition urges Yemen separatists to honor Riyadh deal

A Saudi-led coalition mired in a yearslong war in Yemen has urged Emirati-backed separatists to honor terms of a Riyadh peace deal and return control of Aden to the country’s internationally recognized government

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Saudi coalition urges Yemen separatists to honor Riyadh deal

A Saudi-led coalition mired in a yearslong war in Yemen has urged Emirati-backed separatists to honor terms of a Riyadh peace deal and return control of Aden to the country’s internationally recognized government