Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert

Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was honored on Sunday with a starry online 90th birthday concert stuffed with his songs but delayed by technical difficulties

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert

Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was honored on Sunday with a starry online 90th birthday concert stuffed with his songs but delayed by technical difficulties