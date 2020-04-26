Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert
Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was honored on Sunday with a starry online 90th birthday concert stuffed with his songs but delayed by technical difficulties
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert
Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was honored on Sunday with a starry online 90th birthday concert stuffed with his songs but delayed by technical difficulties
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.