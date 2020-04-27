‘Amy Schumer Learns to Cook’ gets a Food Network premiere date

Food Network(NEW YORK) — Emmy-winning comedian Amy Schumer and her husband, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, had been putting their quarantine time to good use, with a new Food Network show. Now it has a premiere date.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook debuts Monday, May 11th at 10 pm Eastern time.

Billed as both a cooking show and a behind-the-scenes peek of the couple’s lives in lockdown with their son, Gene, his nanny, Jane, and their dog, the show will also feature video chats with some surprise celebrity friends, the network promises.

The premiere kicks off with a breakfast episode, and while Chris shows his better half how best to make poached eggs, Amy will tend bar with the recipe for a perfect old-fashioned.

The show will also have the pair collaborating on some of their favorite late-night snacks and, naturally, nightcaps. “Watching Amy and Chris is intimate, real, fun and just great TV,” said Food Network President Courtney White in a statement.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

