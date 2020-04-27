Syria says Israeli airstrike near Damascus kills 3 civilians


April 27th, 2020

The Syrian military and state media say Israeli warplanes flying over Lebanon have fired missiles toward areas near the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing three civilians and wounding four



