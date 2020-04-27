Three big sisters surprise mom outside hospital window after baby brother is born

iStock/peterspiro(BATON ROUGE, La.) — Three sisters who were excited to welcome their newborn brother showed love from a safe distance as their parents looked on from a hospital window.

Addison 5, Kennedy, 4, and Cora, 2, greeted newborn Brock on April 18, one day after he was born. With a handmade sign, the girls stood proud with their grandparents Karen and Ronnie Kennedy outside Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“I started crying,” mom Amy Craig of Denham Springs, told Good Morning America, of the surprise. “It was sweet, and I was glad we all had that special moment.”

Amy and Justin Craig welcomed baby Brock amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amy Craig said this birth was quite different from that of her girls.

“During labor you had to wear the mask,” she said. “I guess the biggest thing was no one could come visit.”

“For me, I wanted them to be there,” Craig added. “It was sad, but honestly once the news picked it up … it became a big thing for them.”

Craig said her husband texted a photo of the view from the hospital room window so her parents would know where to stand.

As for Addison, Kennedy and Cora, they’re enjoying their newfound media fame, and their brother Brock.

“They are obsessed with him,” Craig said.

