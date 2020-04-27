Unity Foundation of La Porte County Announces Shannon Walker as New Vice President

La Porte County native Shannon Walker has joined the Unity team as Vice President of Marketing and Operations. Walker will take over for current VP, Deb Varnak, as she leaves in May to spend more time with family. Walker joins Unity with more than fifteen years of development, strategic communication and nonprofit management experience.



She is a graduate of Franklin College (Franklin, IN) with B.A. degrees in journalism and public relations; and, a graduate of Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN) with M.S. degrees in organizational leadership and supervision (OLS) and strategic communication.

“I’m thrilled to join the Unity team and support their collaborative efforts to strengthen La Porte County

now and in the future,” said Walker. In addition to operations and marketing, Walker will oversee Unity’s scholarship and community grant processes, special events, and donor assistance. Walker most recently served as Executive Director of Association Advancement at La Porte County Family YMCA and has also held positions in strategic communication and grants administration at Purdue University and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. in Tippecanoe County.

“Unity is pleased to welcome Shannon to the team,” said Maggi Spartz, President, Unity Foundation of La Porte County. “Her diverse experience and a personal commitment to community service will help take Unity to the next level.”

Since 1992, Unity Foundation of La Porte County has served donors, nonprofits and local communities. As La Porte County’s community foundation, it manages approximately $32 million in assets, administers more than 325 charitable funds, and has distributed approximately $19 million through direct grants and scholarships. The Council on Foundations has deemed Unity Foundation in compliance with all

Indiana and national ethical and operating standards for community foundations.

Unity Foundation’s mission is to strengthen La Porte County now and forever by building permanent

endowments; providing leadership; offering philanthropic vehicles for everyone; and, being a catalyst

for social and economic vitality. For more information, please visit www.uflc.net or call 219-879-0327.