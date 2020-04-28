Consumer confidence plunges in April as millions lose jobs


Posted on: April 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. consumer confidence plunged in April as millions lost their jobs, with an index that monitors attitudes about current business and work conditions dropping by the largest amount on record



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Consumer confidence plunges in April as millions lose jobs


Posted on: April 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. consumer confidence plunged in April as millions lost their jobs, with an index that monitors attitudes about current business and work conditions dropping by the largest amount on record



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.