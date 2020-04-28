Federal Reserve likely to pledge support for ailing economy

With the U.S. economy gripped by its worst crisis since the 1930s, Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to offer sweeping assurances Wednesday that they will act as needed to help prevent the damage from growing even worse

