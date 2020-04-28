Gov. Holcomb announces large-scale COVID-19 testing for Hoosiers

Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced OptumServe Health Services, powered by Logistics Health, Inc., will open sites across Indiana in the next seven days to begin large-scale testing of Hoosiers.

“Launching this partnership with Optum further expands Indiana’s COVID-19 testing capacity,” said Gov. Holcomb. “These free tests will be available in locations across the state, ensuring even more Hoosiers who have symptoms or an affected family member can get tested for coronavirus.”

In the first 30 days, 100,000 Hoosiers are expected to be tested. Testing is for any symptomatic Hoosier, close contacts of positive cases, or residents of congregate living settings.

Hoosiers can get tested without visiting a healthcare provider. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box will issue a standing order for the test for any Hoosier who meets the criteria.

In the next seven days, 20 testing sites will open in Indiana National Guard armories and an additional 30 testing sites will open in the next 14 days for a total of 50 testing sites. Each site will be open for at least eight hours per day, Monday – Friday. La Porte, Valparaisoand South Bend are some local locations.

Testing will be by appointment only. Registration will open 48 hours before testing sites open. To sign up for an appointment, Hoosiers will register through the Optum portal that will launch soon and self-report symptoms using an online screening tool. A hotline phone number will be added soon.

Hoosiers will receive results within 48 hours on average. Results will be provided to the patient via a phone call if the test is positive or via an email or text if the test is negative.

Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.

“We have been working diligently to increase access to testing throughout Indiana with drive-thru clinics and strike teams,” said Dr. Box. “By joining forces with Optum, we will ensure that testing for COVID-19 is available to Hoosiers who need it most.”

OptumServe will collect the swabs specimens, and manage the testing and reporting of data. OptumServe is providing its own supplies, PPE, testing kits, staffing and lab – increasing Indiana’s overall testing capacity. The Indiana State Department of Health will continue to target focused testing and high risk populations in its testing.

An estimated 4,400 more Hoosiers will be tested every day in the initial phase. Once all 50 sites are open, as many as 6,600 more Hoosiers can be tested per day.

More information about COVID-19 may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

