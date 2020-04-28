Local Restaurants Join Forces to Feed those in Need Michigan City, IN

Four Michigan City restaurants are partnering with local charities to provide meals for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Patrick’s Grille, Dune Billies Beach Café, Fish Camp and Fiddlehead Restaurant, popular dining spots in the city, will work with United Way of LaPorte County in coordinating the project.



United Way will take donations from the general public to support the program. Please visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/814781/ to donate. Currently the restaurants will be providing meals to Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families and Interfaith Community PADS, but hope to include other organizations as funds become available.



Additionally, meals will be distributed each Saturday at various locations to families and individuals.

Lisa Murray, owner of Dune Billies Beach Café, invites other restaurants in Michigan City to join in the effort. “This was an idea that just sprang up when talking to some of the other participants, but we would heartily welcome all other Michigan City restaurants to become a partner. If interested, please contact any one of us.”

For more information on how you can support “Meals to Heal Michigan City”, please visit the restaurants’ Facebook pages, or visit

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/814781/ to donate.