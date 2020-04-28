Mexico tells towns, states: stop putting up virus roadblocks

Mexico’s Interior Department has told towns and states to stop putting up roadblocks and curfews to stem the spread of coronavirus, saying they violated constitutional rights and they don’t have the authority to do so

