Hollywood and Bollywood pay tribute to ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star Irrfan Khan

Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It didn’t take long after an infection claimed the life of Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan before his friends, famous fans, and co-stars paid tribute to the 53-year-old star.

Priyanka Chopra starred with Khan in 2011’s dark comedy 7 Khoon Maaf, known in English as Seven Sins Forgiven. “You inspired so many of us,” she said in part on Twitter, with a picture of the pair together.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the Indian star in Jurassic World, called Khan, “a thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him.” He added, “In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember ‘the wonderful aspects of our existence’ in the darkest of days…”

Mindy Kaling called Khan her “favorite actor,” wishing “love and peace to his family.” She also shared a quote from Tom Hanks, who once reportedly said he planned to “steal everything” from the actor. Khan co-starred with Hanks in the 2016 film Inferno.

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted of Khan: “When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him.” She added he was “gone too soon.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Riz Ahmed said he’d never worked with Khan, but called him a hero to him and millions of others, and “one of the greatest actors of our time.”

Khan had been battling a rare form of cancer for several years.

