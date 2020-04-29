LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event


Posted on: April 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the high school class of 2020, which has had its graduation season upended by the coronavirus pandemic



