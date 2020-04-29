Puerto Rico officials face outrage over school food crisis

Puerto Rico has failed to tap into millions of federal dollars set aside for the island as a growing number of unemployed parents struggle to feed their children in a U.S. territory where nearly 70% of public school students are poor

