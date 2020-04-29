St. Louis County officer charged in death of girl hit by car


Posted on: April 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A St. Louis County officer who struck and killed a 12-year-old girl with his patrol vehicle has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

St. Louis County officer charged in death of girl hit by car


Posted on: April 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A St. Louis County officer who struck and killed a 12-year-old girl with his patrol vehicle has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.