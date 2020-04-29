WIMS/WHFB GERARD MEDIA LLC is teaming up with Feeding America

WIMS/WHFB GERARD MEDIA LLC is teaming up with Feeding America and a host of radio stations for a Feeding America EMERGENCY RADIOTHON to help in fight against hunger. This One-Day fundraiser will be Thursday April 30th. This will help the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and the West Michigan Food Bank locally.

Listeners May Donate NOW to the Feeding America Emergency Radiothon at www.RadioCares.org or Text “Feed” to 95819 to Donate. Help Make a Difference. The numbers are staggering and people need all of our help. #radiocares #localradio