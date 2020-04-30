1 dead, 5 missing after military chopper crash off Greece

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says one person is dead and five are missing after a military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate that was taking part in a NATO operation in the Mediterranean crashed into the sea between Greece and Italy

