1 dead, 5 missing after military chopper crash off Greece
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says one person is dead and five are missing after a military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate that was taking part in a NATO operation in the Mediterranean crashed into the sea between Greece and Italy
