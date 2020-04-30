Another ‘Disney Family Singalong’ to air on Mother’s Day

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Following the great response to its April 16 presentation of The Disney Family Singalong, ABC announced on Wednesday that it will air a second installment, airing on Mother’s Day, May 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Ryan Seacrest will return to host The Disney Family Singalong Volume II, which will feature all-new star-studded performances and inventive at-home choreography, along with the animated Mickey Mouse who’ll once again guide the on-screen lyrics.

Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, and more participated in the first go-round. Celebrity guests and performance details for the follow-up will be announced soon.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

