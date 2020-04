Mexican protest signer Oscar Chávez dies of COVID-19 at 85

One of Mexico’s best-known protest singers, Oscar Chávez, has died at age 85, apparently after being infected with the coronavirus

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mexican protest signer Oscar Chávez dies of COVID-19 at 85

One of Mexico’s best-known protest singers, Oscar Chávez, has died at age 85, apparently after being infected with the coronavirus