UN warns that ‘tragedy beckons’ in Syria from virus


Posted on: April 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.N. humanitarian chief says more than 40 cases of COVID-19 and at least three deaths have been reported in Syria, signaling that “tragedy beckons” after nine years of war that has left the country’s health care system decimated



