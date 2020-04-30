UN warns that ‘tragedy beckons’ in Syria from virus
The U.N. humanitarian chief says more than 40 cases of COVID-19 and at least three deaths have been reported in Syria, signaling that “tragedy beckons” after nine years of war that has left the country’s health care system decimated
