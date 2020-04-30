Yolanda Hadid confirms Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy: "We feel very blessed"

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

(LUXEMBOURG, Netherlands) — While Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have yet to address the pregnancy rumors, leave it to soon-to-be grandma Yolanda Hadid to spill the beans.

Speaking to Dutch publication RTL Boulevard on Wednesday, she confirmed that the two are expecting a newborn later this summer

“It’s going well but they’re still in shock that our little secret has been leaked to the press,” Yolanda revealed in her native language before excitedly gushing, “Of course, we’re absolutely excited.”

More importantly, the 56-year-old announced that she “can’t wait to be a grandma,” further announcing that she’ll be able to greet her daughter’s new bundle of joy in September.

However, there is something very bittersweet about this pregnancy. Yolanda’s mother, Ans van den Herik died after a battle with cancer last August and won’t be around to greet her great grandchild.

“It’s all very special because I’ve lost my own mother not long ago. That’s the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and another is on its way.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sweetly detailed. “We feel very blessed.”

While the grandma-to-be finally confirmed what many have been dying to know, she failed to mention if she will be expecting a granddaughter or grandson.

However, recent reports have claimed that all signs point to Zayn and Gigi, who is reportedly 20 weeks along, will be welcoming a baby girl in the coming months. Current speculation is that the model’s 25th birthday bash doubled as a gender reveal party, as fans noted balloons had blue and pink strings on them as well as gift bags that read “Hello Little One.”

The on-again-off-again couple were first linked in 2015 and rekindled their relationship in January.

