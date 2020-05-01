AC Milan, Roc Nation partner for virtual fundraising concert

AC Milan and Roc Nation have partnered to create a virtual live event on Sunday headlined by Alicia Keys "to honor and pay tribute to key workers fighting on the front line in Italy and around the world.”

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

AC Milan, Roc Nation partner for virtual fundraising concert

AC Milan and Roc Nation have partnered to create a virtual live event on Sunday headlined by Alicia Keys "to honor and pay tribute to key workers fighting on the front line in Italy and around the world.”