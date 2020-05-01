MAYOR PARRY’S EXECUTIVE ORDER REMAINS IN EFFECT

Mayor Parry and his administration are reviewing Governor Holcomb’s new orders and his plans for reopening the State issued late this afternoon. In the meantime, Mayor Parry’s Executive Order #04-2020, which was issued on April 7, 2020, still remains in full force and effect, which includes the following provisions:

The opening of only essential retail businesses selling the necessities of life (such as grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and gas stations) and limiting the number of customers in said establishments

A City-wide curfew between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Closure of Pullman Park and Washington Park

Limiting occupancy for commercial lodgings and short-term rentals; and

Requiring individuals who maintain second homes in Michigan City to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving to the City

The Michigan City Common Council approved and extended this Executive Order, which unless renewed or modified, is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 7, 2020. Thus, only essential retail businesses selling the necessities of life can remain open. All other retail business must continue to operate online, call-in ordering, or curbside pickup.

The Mayor’s Office has received numerous calls regarding the prospective reopening of Lighthouse Mall. At this time, Lighthouse Mall remains closed and will not be opening as many speculated this weekend. Blue Chip Casino, salons and barber shops also remain closed.

Mayor Parry will be providing further guidance on this matter early next week. As the weather breaks this weekend, the Mayor urges residents to take advantage of the sunshine but continue to implement proper social distancing and safety measures.