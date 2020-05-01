New York Blower Company donates hand sanitizer

City of La Porte Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber (far right) thanks local manufacturer New York Blower Company for their donation of 60 bottles of hand sanitizer Friday, May 1, 2020, in La Porte. The company donated the sanitizer to help protect park staff during the pandemic. Pictured, from left: Production Supervisor Dale Lake, Executive Vice President of Operations Scott Hamilton, Director of La Porte Operations Bob Kuizim and Schreiber.