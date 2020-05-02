Announcing Free Tree Giveaway In Michigan City May 9th



Mayor Duane Parry would like to announce a free Tree Sapling giveaway in light of celebrating Arbor Day. With large gatherings prohibited in a time that has brought social distancing and self-imposed isolation, the City was not able to host a planned Arbor Day Tree Celebration at the Michigan City Farmer’s Market. The City Forester, Parks Department, and Michigan City Tree Board, will be distributing saplings at City Hall on Saturday, May 9th from 9am-12pm. The goal with this giveaway is so citizens can have an outdoor project that can get them safely outside to enjoy a project with their families. To receive your saplings, simply come to the south parking lot of City Hall, pull through the designated pickup area to place your order, and receive your saplings. The saplings available will be Shagbark Hickory, Silky Dogwood, Chestnut Oak, and Black Cherry. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis.