Bobby Lee Verdugo, leader of 1968 LA school walkout, dies


Posted on: May 2nd, 2020

Bobby Lee Verdugo, one of the leaders of the 1968 East Los Angeles high school walkout to protest discrimination and dropout rates among Mexican American students, has died



