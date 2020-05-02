Damage reported as 5.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico, jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Damage reported as 5.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico, jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year