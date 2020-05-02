Face Masks Provided to Truck Drivers in Indiana



This past Friday, in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the Indiana Motor Truck Association (IMTA), the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) helped to provide cotton face masks to truck drivers across central and northwest Indiana. Sgt. Dale Turner and Master Trooper Jim Strong passed out 1,000 masks at the I-94 rest park in LaPorte County. They were assisted by Darin Jones, Regional Field Administrator for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.The FMCSA, after working with FEMA and trucking stakeholders, recently acquired 1,000,000 cotton face masks and selected Indiana as one of eight states to receive a shipment of 100,000 of them. The masks were distributed to personnel from the three agencies, who then handed them out to truck drivers at the five rest areas identified with truck parking includingI-94 westbound at 43 mile marker (Michigan City).The Indiana Motor Truck Association and other trucking groups will work with trucking companies here in Indiana in order to distribute any remaining masks for the drivers of those companies.