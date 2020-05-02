Meet Wilfred: UK leader’s baby name announced

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in honor of their grandfathers and two doctors who helped saved the U.K. leader’s life after he became ill with COVID-19

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Meet Wilfred: UK leader’s baby name announced

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in honor of their grandfathers and two doctors who helped saved the U.K. leader’s life after he became ill with COVID-19