’60 Minutes’ correspondent Stahl says she fought coronavirus

CBS ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent Lesley Stahl says she’s well now after fighting a case of COVID-19 that forced her to be hospitalized

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

’60 Minutes’ correspondent Stahl says she fought coronavirus

CBS ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent Lesley Stahl says she’s well now after fighting a case of COVID-19 that forced her to be hospitalized