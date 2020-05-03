LAPD officer wounds fellow officer in off-duty shooting

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a fellow officer while they were off-duty at a Southern California recreation area

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

LAPD officer wounds fellow officer in off-duty shooting

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a fellow officer while they were off-duty at a Southern California recreation area