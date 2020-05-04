Air Canada CEO sees ‘darkest period’ in aviation history

The chief executive of Canada’s largest airline says this is the darkest period in the history of commercial aviation as Air Canada posted a billion dollar Canadian loss and announced mandatory temperature checks for customers amid the pandemic

