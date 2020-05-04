Happy ‘Star Wars’ Day! May the Fourth be with you!

Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — Monday is May 4th, and thanks to a punny 1979 London Evening News headline and a legion of die-hard fans, it’s known the world over as “Star Wars Day.” The headline about the election of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations” — inspired a grassroots movement for Star Wars junkies to celebrate George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away.

May 4, 2011 marked the first organized celebration of Star Wars Day, at the Toronto Underground Cinema in Canada.

ABC News’ parent company The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, and has officially observed the holiday since 2013, with events at Disney parks and other celebrations.

However, unlike in years past, there won’t be any major public Star Wars Day gatherings, in light of the coronavirus epidemic; last year, for example, many Major League Baseball teams, including the New York Yankees, who observed the holiday with visits from Stormtroopers and other characters from the 501st Legion and other groups to help bring some of that magic to America’s pastime.

However, Disney+ is planning to commemorate May 4th with the release of the final sequel film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, onto the digital platform, as well as the series finale of the Emmy-winning animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the debut of Disney Sketchbook: The Mandalorian, an eight part documentary into the hit show.

If that’s not enough to keep you busy at home, check out some recipes at StarWars.com to find out how to make blue milk pudding, Yoda Pancakes, Kylo Ren-inspired sushi, as well as crafty Star Wars party favor ideas.

