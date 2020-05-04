Indiana Department of Education Announces #IndianaLovesTeachers Teacher Appreciation Social Media Campaign



The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced a new social media campaign aimed at recognizing and promoting the work of Indiana educators for national Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8. The #IndianaLovesTeachers Social Media Campaign shines a spotlight on the dedication and meaningful work of teachers throughout our great state. In an effort to nationally recognize educators, discussions began in 1944 to create a day to honor teachers. In 1953, Eleanor Roosevelt convinced the 81st Congress to proclaim a National Teacher Day. Congress then, in 1980, declared March 7 as National Teacher Day. Following that year, the National Education Association continued to recognize National Teacher Day until 1985, when the association voted to move National Teacher Day to the first Tuesday of the first full week of May. At the same time, the National Parent Teacher Association began calling the first full week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week. During this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week, IDOE is encouraging all Indiana residents to show their recognition and appreciation. From school and district leaders, parents and family members, to fellow teachers, community members, and especially students, Hoosiers can post a written or video message recognizing an amazing teacher, while also sharing why their reason for celebration, and any other messages of support. For more information regarding IDOE’s #IndianaLovesTeachers Social Media Campaign or for creative participation ideas, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/effectiveness/teacher-appreciation