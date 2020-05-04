Mexican president: US should probe its ties to ex top cop

Mexico’s president says the U.S. government should investigate its own officials who had ties to Mexico’s former top security official, who is currently facing trial accused of taking tens of millions of dollars in bribes to protect the Sinaloa cartel

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mexican president: US should probe its ties to ex top cop

Mexico’s president says the U.S. government should investigate its own officials who had ties to Mexico’s former top security official, who is currently facing trial accused of taking tens of millions of dollars in bribes to protect the Sinaloa cartel