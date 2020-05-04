‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, lands in US

The world’s largest hornet, a 2-inch killer dubbed the “Murder Hornet” with an appetite for honey bees, has been found in Washington state, where entomologists were making plans to wipe it out

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, lands in US

The world’s largest hornet, a 2-inch killer dubbed the “Murder Hornet” with an appetite for honey bees, has been found in Washington state, where entomologists were making plans to wipe it out