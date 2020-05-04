Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage to play ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic in 8-episode series

Michael Kovac/Getty Images/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Tiger King, Netflix’s hit documentary, is becoming a TV series, with none other than Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage starring as Joe Exotic.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the project will be an eight-episode scripted show, based on a Texas Monthly story about Exotic, the flamboyant owner of the Oklahoma animal sanctuary, who’s currently serving a 22-year prison sentence. Among the charges: attempting to hire a hitman to kill Carole Baskin, the owner of a Florida big cat sanctuary who repeatedly tried to get Exotic shut down.

This will be Cage’s first project for the small screen. It’s being produced by CBS TV Studios, with Dan Lagana, one of the forces behind the hit mockumentary American Vandal, serving as executive producer.

It’s not yet known on which network the show will air.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “The scripted project, currently titled Joe Exotic, will center on Joe as he fights to keep his animal park even at the risk of losing his sanity. It will explore how Joe became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

