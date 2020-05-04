UN: 19 million children among 46 million displaced in 2019

The U.N. children’s agency says an estimated 46 million people _ 19 million of them children _ fled violence and conflict last year but remained in their home country, and millions more were displaced by disasters

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN: 19 million children among 46 million displaced in 2019

The U.N. children’s agency says an estimated 46 million people _ 19 million of them children _ fled violence and conflict last year but remained in their home country, and millions more were displaced by disasters