Court overturns Quincy Jones’ win in Michael Jackson lawsuit

A California appeals court on Tuesday overturned most of a 2017 jury verdict awarding Quincy Jones $9.4 million from the Michael Jackson estate

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Court overturns Quincy Jones’ win in Michael Jackson lawsuit

A California appeals court on Tuesday overturned most of a 2017 jury verdict awarding Quincy Jones $9.4 million from the Michael Jackson estate