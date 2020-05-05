Former Hong Kong leaders launch pro-Beijing coalition

Two of Hong Kong’s former leaders have launched a pro-Beijing alliance to uphold China’s “one country, two systems” policy and work to revive the city’s economy following months of anti-government protests

